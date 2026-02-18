Date of Birth: May 6, 1940

Date of Death: February 5, 2026

With great sadness, the family of the late Mildred Kopeck announce her passing at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at the age of 85 years.

Mildred was born on May 6, 1940, to Alexander and Mary (nee Malashewsky) Yaholnitsky in the Mikado District, SK. In early years, her family farmed in the District of Shell River, MB. She and her siblings helped each other with farm duties. Mildred attended North Cliff School in the Zelena area, MB. On the walks to school, Mildred and her siblings stopped to warm up and for a visit at Baba Francis’s house, which was the halfway point.

In 1957, Mildred met her love, Paul Kopeck. They were married May 19, 1958, and resided in Canora, SK, where they were blessed with three beautiful children. In 1975, for Paul’s work at Dairy Producers, they moved to Yorkton, SK, where Mildred lived until her passing. Homelife was her happiness. Mildred was a kind, loving, and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Each and every family member held a special place in her heart.

Music brought great joy to Mildred, and she especially enjoyed dancing any opportunity she had. She also remained active in many other ways as she enjoyed gardening, tending to flowers, canning, and baking, in addition to her household duties. Home was always where her heart was. Visits and coffee with family and neighbouring friends brought great joy to her as she would reminisce, laugh, cry, advise, learn or just lend a listening ear, but never with judgement. Her joy was leading a simple life.

Mildred’s goals and achievements were cut short due to a painful battle with rheumatoid arthritis. Her pain and struggles in life were never ending, especially after the loss of her husband, then son, mother, and grandson. After her son’s passing, her heart and health dwindled – she had lost hope, faith, and positivity – but caring for her grandsons gave her a renewed hope, guiding light, and joy. A true uplift in life, she enjoyed being busy with the boys at parks, schools, KFC, and Burger King.

Mildred was truly an advisor, guider, confidant, and saviour – a true little jewel and humble to the end. Her smile, her chuckle, and her strong embrace brought strength and courage to all, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. With her own words, “I’m so tired” Mildred entered eternal rest. Vichnaya Pamyat — Вічная пам’ять — May her memory be eternal.

Mildred was predeceased by her parents, Alex and Mary; her husband, Paul; son, Emil; grandson, Benjamin; brothers, Ernie (Dorothy) and Mervin (Sarah); sisters, Christine and Diane; stepfather, Bill; stepbrother, Ernie; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Left to mourn her passing and cherish many fond memories are her children, Sheldon (Traci) and Rosaleen (Warren); grandchildren: Rowen, Kate, Ethan (Nikki), and Kale; and her siblings: Irene (Dwaine), Walt (Linda), Ben (Deb), Melvin (Cheryl), and Mike; and in-laws, Gail, Lillian, Orest, and Nestor (Gladys); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

The family wishes to express the sincerest appreciation and gratitude for the thoughts, support, and compassion shared with them during this difficult time. They wish to say a very special “thank you” for the amazing care and compassion received at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, Emergency Dept. and ICU. Thank you to Shannon, Shawna, and staff at Leson’s Funeral Home, Rev. Fr Simko, Cantors, UCWL and church members of Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Canora, and to the pallbearers: Rowen Blazeiko, Kale Blazeiko, Donavon Keyowski, Ethan Kopeck, Arthur Mason, and Melvin Yaholnitsky.

A Prayer Service was held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, from the Chapel of Leson’s Funeral Home, Canora, SK. Funeral Liturgy was celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, from Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Canora, SK, with Rev. Fr. Ivan Simko as celebrant. Rite of Committal followed in the Canora Cemetery, Canora, SK. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Arthritis Society or to a Charity of Donor’s Choice, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Mildred Kopeck.

Family and friends are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.lesonsfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leson’s Funeral Home, Canora, SK.