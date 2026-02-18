Date of Birth: March 20, 1938

Date of Death: February 10, 2026

Vera Gertrude Maurer (nee Gottfried) was born March 20, 1938 on the family farm near Neudorf, SK to Martin and Paula (nee Miller) Gottfried. She was baptized on April 10, 1938 by Pastor Sterzer and confirmed May 6, 1951 by Pastor Buehler. Her confirmation verse was Romans 12:2 “Do not conform yourselves to the standards of this world, but let God transform you inwardly by a complete change of your mind. Then you will be able to know the will of God – what is good and is pleasing to Him and is perfect.” She attended school at Baber School and then completed Grade 11 in Neudorf High School.

Vera married the love of her life, William Maurer on Aug. 11, 1956 at Zion Lutheran Church where they renewed their vows on their 50th anniversary. They had four children: Glenda, Karen, Leanne and Bradley.

Together they farmed in the Neudorf area. Alongside Dad, she milked cows, kept chickens and had a huge garden. Vera also worked at Neudorf Post office 1975-1998, as the assistant and then the local postmaster. She loved this job. Many a day, she juggled home life, work, garden and farm duties and there was always a good meal on the table. She was a devoted wife and mother.

They retired from faming and moved to Neudorf, enjoying time with their neighbors, friends and family. They could often be seen walking across the street to their church, playing cards, gardening, going for coffee and visiting shut-ins.

In 2018, the unexpected passing of their only son Brad was a hard blow on the family. Together they weathered this storm, sharing their grief and leaning on their faith.

Together, Willie and Vera loved to visit friends and relatives, travel and attend community functions. They made a point of spending their wedding anniversary together and every year, without fail – they took a little road trip on the day. They moved to Caleb Village in Melville, in 2019, making new friends and enjoying the new lifestyle.

Sadly, this lifestyle changed, when Willie was hospitalized and passed away in October 2020. Vera moved to Helping Hands and even though she always mentioned how she missed “her Willie”, the staff created a family atmosphere for her, adopting her as their grandma. She often shared her faith with the staff.

Her last seven months were spent in St. Paul Lutheran Home where staff treated her lovingly as if she were their own mom, auntie or grandma.

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 she closed her eyes as peacefully as she had lived, surrounded by family.

Vera was beloved by family, friends and everyone who met her. She was active in Ladies Aid and sang in the church choir. She prayed for her children, nieces and nephews every night. She loved curling (participating and watching), puzzling and going to the casino. She enjoyed entertaining and was known for her “big perogies” which she took each year to the Fall Supper. Her family enjoyed her cooking and she often lamented that she no longer had her cookbooks and cooking utensils when she was in St Paul’s Home.

Survivors include daughters Glenda (Dale Carlson), Karen (Murray Krieger), Leanne (Ainsley Williams), daughter-in-law Linda (Bradley) Maurer, grandchildren: Maia, Rhees, Leif (Shannon Miller), Neysa (Dave Hiscock) Carlson, Nathan (Sophie Sibia) Krieger, Heidi (Jeramie Short), Aaron (Trenna Sanborn) Krieger and Kennon Higgs, Matthew (Danielle) Brown, Scott (Danielle) Brown, Amy (Alex) Dormuth and great grandchildren: Colten, Taylor and Kaden Short, Lamar Krieger, Beau Krieger, Addie, Janie, Porter Brown and Ashton Brown.

Vera is survived by her brothers Lorne and Kenneth Gottfried.

Preceding Vera in death was her husband Willie of 64 years of marriage, were her parents, brothers George and Doug and her sisters Grace and Joyce and son Bradley.

Her memories and favorite sayings, plus words of wisdom will remain with us as we continue to keep her memory alive. Her life was well lived and she was well loved.

The Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 at 2 p.m. from Christ Lutheran Church in Neudorf, SK with Deacon Kevin Prouten presiding. The Musician Mr. Dale Maurer led in the hymns, “Peace Like A River (It is Well with my Soul)” and “In My Father’s House”. The Interment followed in the Christ Lutheran Cemetery with family members as casket Bearers.

Arrangements were by Bailey’s Funeral Home, Melville.