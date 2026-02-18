Date of Birth: January 4, 1931

Date of Death: February 12, 2026

With great sadness, the family announced the peaceful passing of Elaine Doreen Iles, formerly of Regina, SK on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at Indian Head Hospital in Indian Head, SK, at the age of 95. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Stan; her son, Darrell; her parents, Adolf and Elisabeth Assman; and several siblings and their spouses. She was lovingly remembered by her children Judith Silverthorne of Indian Head, SK; Barry (Pamela) of Stone Pointe Estates, SK; and Darlene Ellis of New Zealand; her daughter-in-law

Diane of Regina, Saskatchewan; as well as many grandchildren: Michelle (Scott) Tremblay and family Emma and Tyson (Saskatoon); Christine and family Kelsey, Elaina, and Michael (Regina); Amanda Butz (Brad) and family Caelab, Madeline, Payton, and Ryder (Southey); Aaron Silverthorne (Regina); Amie Iles (Derek Eskowich) and family Damien, Cole, Jayden, and Brooke (Yorkton); Tayla (Logan) Ellis (New Zeland), Grant Hawes (Bronwyn) (Regina); Zara (Isaac) Ellis (New Zealand), and Shania Ellis (Australia); and numerous nieces and nephews. Elaine was remembered for her warmth, kindness, and devotion to her family.

A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2015 – 4th Avenue North in Regina, SK, officiated by Pastor Ted Giese. Interment followed at Moffat Cemetery south of Wolseley, SK.

If desired contributions may be made in her memory to the Canadian Mental Health Association (Saskatchewan Division), 2702 – 12th Avenue, Regina, SK, S4T 1J2 or Heart and Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, 279 – 3rd Avenue South, Saskatoon, SK S7K 2H8.