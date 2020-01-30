Four arrested for human smuggling after suspicious traffic stop

In the afternoon of January 28, 2020, an off-duty RCMP officer spotted three vehicles driving at a high rate of speed east on Highway 1 towards Swift Current, SK. The three vehicles appeared to be travelling together as they were driving in close proximity, in the same direction and at the same high rate of speed. Swift Current RCMP officers were able to intercept them and all three vehicles were pulled over for driving at 153km/h as a group.

During the traffic stop, officers noted several violations of the Traffic Safety Act. While speaking to the drivers and the passengers of the vehicles, officers became suspicious of the relationships between them and investigated further. Two young female passengers were located in separate vehicles, each with tinted windows, sitting in the back seat with no ID. These were some indicators of human trafficking related activity. As a result, Swift Current RCMP arrested three adult males and one adult female for human trafficking related offences.

Shawn Alexander Kelly of Victoria, B.C. (DOB: 1996-12-04) is charged with the following:

1. Receive financial benefit, knowing it was obtainined from the commission of an offence, contrary to Sec. 279.02(2) of the Criminal Code;

2. Transport a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of exploiting them, contrary to Sec. 279.011 of the Criminal Code;

3. Procure a person to offer or provide sexual services, contrary to Sec. 286.01(1) of the Criminal Code;

4. Harboured a person who offers or provides sexual services for consideration, or exercised control or movement of that person, contrary to Sec. 286.3 of the Criminal Code; and

5. Knowlying advertise an offer to provide sexual services, contrary to Sec. 286.4 of the Criminal Code.

Seyed Kourosh Miralinaghi of Nanaimo, B.C., (DOB: 2000-10-24) is charged with the following:

1. Receive financial benefit, knowing it was obtainined from the commission of an offence, contrary to Sec. 279.02(2) of the Criminal Code;

2. Transport a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of exploiting them, contrary to Sec. 279.011 of the Criminal Code;

3. Procure a person to offer or provide sexual services, contrary to Sec. 286.01(1) of the Criminal Code;

4. Harboured a person who offers or provides sexual services for consideration, or exercised control or movement of that person, contrary to Sec. 286.3 of the Criminal Code; and

5. Knowlying advertise an offer to provide sexual services, contrary to Sec. 286.4 of the Criminal Code.

Seyed Kamran Miralinaghi of Nanaimo, B.C., (DOB: 2000-10-24) is charged with the following:

1. Receive financial benefit, knowing it was obtainined from the commission of an offence, contrary to Sec. 279.02(2) of the Criminal Code;

2. Transport a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of exploiting them, contrary to Sec. 279.011 of the Criminal Code;

3. Procure a person to offer or provide sexual services, contrary to Sec. 286.01(1) of the Criminal Code;

4. Harboured a person who offers or provides sexual services for consideration, or exercised control or movement of that person, contrary to Sec. 286.3 of the Criminal Code; and

5. Knowlying advertise an offer to provide sexual services, contrary to Sec. 286.4 of the Criminal Code.

Shermineh Sheri Ziaee of Victoria, B.C., (DOB: 1983-07-06) is charged with the following:

1. Receive financial benefit, knowing it was obtainined from the commission of an offence, contrary to Sec. 279.02(2) of the Criminal Code;

2. Transport a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of exploiting them, contrary to Sec. 279.011 of the Criminal Code;

3. Procure a person to offer or provide sexual services, contrary to Sec. 286.01(1) of the Criminal Code;

4. Harboured a person who offers or provides sexual services for consideration, or exercised control or movement of that person, contrary to Sec. 286.3 of the Criminal Code;

5. Knowlying advertise an offer to provide sexual services, contrary to Sec. 286.4 of the Criminal Code; and

6. Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, contrary to Sec. 88(2) of the Criminal Code.

The four charged individuals are scheduled to make their next court appearance on January 31, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Swift Current Provincial Court.

The two young female passengers are from B.C. and are not related to any of the accused. Their names will not be released.

The investigation is ongoing.