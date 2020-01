Robyn Silvernagle will once again represent Saskatchewan at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after her foursome beat the Sherry Anderson team to win the Viterra Scotties Women’s Provincial curling championship in Melville on Jan. 28. Silvernagle, who curls out of North Battleford with third Stefanie Lawton, second Jessie Hunkin and lead Kara Thevenot, defeated Anderson […]