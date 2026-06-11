As Carter Armstrong makes his way across Saskatchewan on foot, the Ontario runner is carrying more than a backpack and a fundraising goal. He is carrying a message of hope for people struggling with mental health challenges.

Armstrong, a 23-year-old Dryden, Ont. resident, is running from Vancouver to his hometown to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association while encouraging people to speak openly about mental health, addiction and suicide prevention.

The multi-province marathon began April 10 on Canada’s west coast. Armstrong hopes to complete the journey to Dryden later this month. If he can secure sponsorship support to cover the costs, he hopes to continue the run all the way to Prince Edward Island.

The journey was inspired by Armstrong’s own struggles and the experiences of those close to him.

“Mental health, I’ve always been a big advocate for,” Armstrong said during an evening stop in Whitewood on June 5. “I’ve struggled with it myself, and I’ve seen a lot of my family members go through dark paths and struggle with mental health and addiction.”

Mental health challenges have touched many people in Armstrong’s life. His older brother contemplated suicide, his uncle died from an overdose, and two years ago he lost a close friend, Taylor Carrier, to suicide.

“It was a shock,” Armstrong said. “The funniest guy you would ever meet. He would give you the shirt off his back.”

Armstrong has also faced his own battles. He said he attempted suicide at age 11 and again earlier this year. The experience became a turning point.

“The next day after I attempted, I decided, what do I want my legacy to be?” he said. “I went for a run in -20ºC weather the next day and decided I wanted to do something big. I wanted to show people that it’s okay to not be okay, and that you can do hard things and keep going.”

Since beginning the journey, Armstrong said he has noticed significant changes in himself and has been moved by the stories people have shared along the way.

“The number of stories I’ve heard has been pretty special,” he said. “People are creating a safe place to share their stories with me. It helps me too because it reminds me that you’re never alone.”

Armstrong believes one of the most important lessons he has learned is that while people’s circumstances may differ, many understand what it feels like to struggle.

“I might not know exactly what you’re going through, but I know how you feel,” he said. “You’re never alone in how you feel.”

The physical demands of running across the country have also become symbolic of the emotional challenges many people face every day.

“I’m doing the physical embodiment of the pain someone goes through mentally,” Armstrong said. “There are always new challenges on the road, but it’s made me stronger.”

Unlike many cross-country fundraising efforts, Armstrong began his run without a support vehicle or large organization behind him. The decision was partly the result of limited preparation time, as he committed to the challenge only about six weeks before setting out.

“I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it,” he said.

While a support vehicle would have made some aspects of the journey easier, Armstrong said travelling independently has allowed him to experience the generosity of Canadians firsthand.

“A support vehicle would be nice, but sometimes you don’t always have that, just like in life in general,” he said. “It just shows how much support I’ve got. I’ve never felt alone on this journey.”

That support was evident while running on Highway 1 near Whitewood. Motorists regularly honked as they passed, while others stopped to visit with Armstrong and make donations toward his cause. One First Nation woman from Calgary stopped and presented him with sage grass, wishing him safety on the remainder of his journey.

Local emergency services also stepped up to show their support. Members of the Whitewood Fire Department escorted Armstrong from west of Whitewood to Wapella. From there, firefighters from Wapella and Moosomin took over, continuing the escort as he made his way east to Manitoba along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Armstrong said similar acts of kindness have become a regular part of his cross-country trek.

“People have helped me along the way, and it’s restored my faith in Canada and the people in it,” he said. “Just seeing how many people are willing to help. I’m doing this unsupported, but I’m really not.”

Since beginning his run, Armstrong said he has encountered countless examples of generosity from people he had never met before. Some have offered accommodations, meals and supplies, while others have simply stopped to share their stories or words of encouragement.

“Not everyone is financially able to help, and that’s totally okay,” he said. “The support itself means the world.”

Armstrong’s fundraising goal is to raise $100,000 for the CMHA. He hopes additional sponsorship support will allow him to continue his journey beyond Dryden and eventually reach Canada’s east coast.

“I don’t make anything from this,” he said. “I’d like to do all of Canada and inspire as many people as I can.”

As he continues eastward, Armstrong hopes his journey encourages conversations about mental health and reminds people that help is available.

“If I can impact people and inspire them to keep going, then it’s worth it,” he said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or considering suicide, help is available. Contact the Canada Suicide Prevention Service at 1-833-456-4566, call 310-6789 or 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433), text 45645, or visit crisisservicescanada.ca for online support.