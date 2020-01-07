Yorkton RCMP seize over 227,000 illegal cigarettes after four-month investigation

Yorkton Provincial General Investigation Section (GIS), in partnership with Kamsack RCMP, the Saskatchewan RCMP Criminal Analytical Section and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Finance, have laid charges in connection to illegal tobacco sales out of a business in Pelly, SK.

A four-month investigation resulted in the execution of six search warrants in Pelly and Hyas, SK, on January 2, 2020. Investigators seized approximately 227,000 illegal cigarettes, 25 lbs of loose-leaf tobacco and approximately $1800.00 in Canadian currency.

Brian Clough (DOB: 1948-10-21), Brittany Clough (DOB: 1994-09-28), and Andrew Popoff (1994-04-21), of the Hyas and Pelly, SK area, were arrested and are facing the following charges:

· Possession for the purpose to sell unstamped tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco, contrary to Section 121.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

· Sell, offer for sale, or possess and unstamped tobacco products, contrary to Section 32(1) of the Excise Act.

· Importation of tobacco without a required notice, contrary to Section 8(1)(a) of the Tobacco Tax Act.

· Sale, possession, storage or transportation of tobacco that is not marked in the prescribed manner, contrary to Section 11(2) of the Tobacco Tax Act.

All charged individuals are scheduled to appear in Kamsack Provincial Court on February 11, 2020, at 9:30 am.