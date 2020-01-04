Fatal house fire in Melville

On January 4, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Melville RCMP responded to the report of a fire at a residence on 6th Avenue in Melville, SK.

When officers arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and the local fire response team was attempting to extinguish the fire.

When it was safe for emergency personnel to enter the residence, a deceased adult male was located inside.



The family later identified to media the victim as 71-year-old Eric Backman.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has ordered a forensic autopsy.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Melville RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and a Provincial Fire Scene Examiner.