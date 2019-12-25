RCMP investigating armed robbery at Canora hotel

The Canora RCMP Detachment is looking for the public’s assistance in regards to a armed robbery that took place at the Lucky Lunn Hotel in Canora, Saskatchewan. The robbery took place at approximately 9 p.m. on 2019/12/24 by a lone male. The male is described as 5′ 10″ tall with a slim build, and was wearing a green or brown zipper up jacket and black winter boots. A photograph of the male is attached to this press release. If you have information about this or any other crime, please contact the Canora Detachment of the RCMP at (306) 563-4700 or you may call Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), through SaskTel at *8477, or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com