Man dies in grain mixer accident

On December 20, 2019 at approximately 11:40 p.m., Warman RCMP responded to the report of 41-year-old male trapped in a grain mixer on the site of a business in the RM of Corman Park, SK.

Medavie Ambulance, Osler Fire Department and STARS were on scene and assisting.

The large grain mixer was cut open by the Osler Fire Department and the male was extracted from the grain mixer. His injuries were severe. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

A Saskatchewan Coroner attended the scene and will be performing a complete autopsy. A federal Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Labour Affairs Officer will be attending the site.

Warman RCMP continues to investigate the incident.