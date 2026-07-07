On July 6, 2026, at 4:20 p.m., Broadview/Moosomin RCMP received a report of an impaired driver in the ditch of Grid Road 709 near the community of Kipling, SK. Broadview/Moosomin RCMP officers located the vehicle with the driver inside the vehicle.

As a result of further investigation, the driver, a 58-year-old male, was arrested for impaired driving. The driver refused to exit the vehicle and was subsequently removed from his vehicle by officers and escorted to the police vehicle.

While seated in the back of the police vehicle, the driver went into medical distress. Officers immediately requested EMS assistance and administered CPR until paramedics arrived and took over resuscitation efforts. The driver was later declared deceased by EMS.

As required by The Police Act, 1990, Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT). SIRT determined the incident to be in the scope of their mandate and is investigating the Saskatchewan RCMP’s interaction with the deceased and the circumstances of his death.

Saskatchewan RCMP is disclosing this as part of our ongoing commitment to transparency.

Any inquiries regarding this matter can be directed to SIRT.