Two members of Melville RCMP were shot Sunday night while responding to an assault in Melville. One suspect was arrested and charged.

According to the RCMP, on June 21 at approximately 9:35 p.m. Melville RCMP received a report of an assault at 309 8th Ave West. As officers arrived at the scene and were approaching the residence, a firearm was discharged. Two Melville RCMP officers were shot, with injuries being described as serious and potentially life-altering. Both officers were transported to St Peter’s Hospital in Melville, then to Regina via ambulance.

The armed individual remained in the residence, with officers from Melville and Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team responding immediately. They were also supported by the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and the Crisis Negotiation Team. Officers with the Serious Crimes Unit were also engaged. The Government of Saskatchewan’s Protection and Response Team assisted, along with Regina Police Service’s SWAT officers.

By 11 p.m. when Grasslands News arrived on the scene after learning of the shooting, RCMP had closed a stretch of road on Queen and Columbia Street from 5th Ave West to 9th Ave West.

RCMP did not believe the incident warranted a dangerous person alert as the suspect was contained to a residence and officers determined there was no elevated risk to public safety. RCMP did release a press release at 2 a.m. and the City of Melville issued a Voyent Alert notification at the same time about the incident.

At approximately 2 a.m., the suspect and another resident exited the residence; the suspect was arrested and the other occupant released and cleared of any involvement by RCMP.

As a result of the investigation, 55-year-old Markus Dodge from Melville has been charged with two counts each attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent, pointing a firearm; and one count, unlawful possession of a firearm. Dodge was also charged with single counts uttering threats, and assault with a weapon in relation to the initial altercation.

Dodge appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court by video on Tuesday, June 23, where his matters were adjourned to June 24. Grasslands News has learned a shotgun was used in the shooting.

Shots heard down the street

Grasslands News spoke with Damian Goebel, who was a witness to the events as they unfolded as he lives down the street from where the incident took place.

Goebel said that his kids were walking home from a friend’s house when they heard three gunshots.

“They were outdoors, they were just walking home, and they heard a boom, boom, boom,” said Goebel. “They ran in the house and said there’s gunshots.”

Goebel said at first, he thought it was fireworks because he was inside the house but then he went into the alley and heard three more shots fired.

“I physically know one officer was down because I saw him crawling to the cruiser,” said Goebel. “It’s just crazy for Melville.”

Community Support

According to RCMP, the injured officers remain in hospital as of June 24.

“They are in stable condition; however, their injuries are serious and potentially life-altering in nature. We appreciate the support that has been expressed for them and know that many are interested in more details about them and the nature of their injuries. We want to be mindful of their privacy during this difficult time,” said RCMP.

The community of Melville has come together to show support for the officers who were injured in the incident. Canadian flags have been placed outside the Melville RCMP detachment and multiple businesses have made posts on social media to show support for the injured officers.

There is an official BBQ and Silent Auction Fundraiser scheduled for July 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Melville Fire Hall. All proceeds from the event will be split equally between the injured officers and their support teams to help with travel, accommodations, meals, and other incurred during their recovery. They will also be accepting cash donations.

Mayor Joe Kirwan said that there’s a feeling of shock in the community, after learning of the incident. Kirwan told Grasslands News that he was made aware of the incident around 11 p.m. Sunday evening.

“There’s a high level of shock and sadness in the community when two police officers that are very active in our community get injuries like this,” said Kirwan. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Kirwan added that although there is no further risk to the citizens of Melville, it does shake the belief that because Melville is a small community that the city is immune to violence of this level.

“It does shake the belief that we’re totally safe and immune to these random acts of violence,” said Kirwan.

During a press conference on June 22 in Regina, Chief Supt. Murray Chamberlain reminded the public of the dangers that police officers face when in the line of duty.

“What started off as a report of an assault, something we attend to routinely, ended as a potentially life-changing call for two of our officers,” said Chamberlin. “Unfortunately, our job comes with inherent risks, and this is a reminder of that.”

Chamberlain did confirm the shooting was not related to the events of May 22 when a search warrant was executed in Melville that initially resulted in five arrests.

“I spent last night at the hospital with the officers and their loved ones,” he said. “I’d like to thank the Melville EMS, and staff at both Melville and Regina hospitals for caring for our members. We will continue to support our members, their families, and the Melville Detachment during this time, and we will continue to share public updates as new information arises.”

Premier Scott Moe expressed gratitude and thoughts for the injured officers on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the two seriously injured RCMP officers, their families, friends, colleagues, and the entire Melville community,” wrote Premier Moe. “Every day, law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities and keep Saskatchewan families safe. We are grateful for their service, courage, and commitment, as well as for the first responders and medical teams providing care and support during this difficult time. On behalf of the people of Saskatchewan, we are hoping for their full and speedy recovery and stand with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”