SGI has now received more than 10,000 vehicle claims and 800 property claims following the severe hailstorm that swept through Regina on June 9, with the Crown insurer estimating the storm will result in more than $80 million in combined losses.

The insurer says it has mobilized additional staff and resources to help process the unprecedented number of claims, although customers should expect longer-than-normal wait times for vehicle appraisals and repairs due to the volume of damage.

“I want to extend my thanks to the appraisers, adjusters and other support staff at SGI who are working diligently to help everyone complete their claim as quickly as possible,” said Jeremy Harrison, Minister Responsible for SGI.

To help speed up the claims process, SGI is holding a series of appointment-only appraisal blitzes over the coming weekends at its Regina Commercial Claims Centre. The events are designed to process hundreds of damaged vehicles each day and move customers more quickly toward repairs.

Not every claim will qualify for an appraisal blitz. After a claim is filed, an adjuster will determine the most appropriate method for assessing the damage, whether through an SGI-approved body shop, a paintless dent repair facility or an SGI appraisal.

The blitzes are intended to reduce wait times by quickly estimating vehicle damage and allowing repairs to begin sooner.

SGI is encouraging customers with hail damage to file claims as soon as possible. Auto claims can be submitted online through MySGI, by phone, or in person at any SGI Claims Centre.

The insurer also noted that motorists with windshields damaged to the point they are unsafe to drive can have the glass replaced immediately without waiting for an appraisal. Customers are advised to photograph the damage before repairs and keep all receipts for their adjuster.

Property owners with hail damage should contact their insurance broker to begin the claims process or submit a claim online or by phone. SGI recommends documenting all damage with photos or video, cleaning up safely and taking reasonable steps to prevent further damage while waiting for an adjuster. Damaged items may be discarded once they have been properly documented.

SGI says it is continuing to work closely with its network of repair partners while deploying additional appraisers and adjusters to help customers recover from one of the largest hail events to impact the province in recent years.