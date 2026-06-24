Date of Birth: January 21, 1958

Date of Death: April 20, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Donald Gordon Wickberg on Monday, April 20, 2026, at the age of 68, in Stony Plain, AB. Don was born on Jan. 21, 1958, in Esterhazy, SK and grew up in Whitewood before making his way to Alberta in the late 1970s to pursue work in the oilpatch. Through hard work, determination and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, he built a successful career and went on to become the proud owner of Poncho Well Servicing.

Don was a man who truly lived life his way. He had a deep love for horseback riding, whether at home or spending time in Arizona, and found peace and joy in the saddle. Known for his generous nature and heart of gold, Don had a way of lighting up any room he walked into. He was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone no questions asked and his presence left a lasting impact on all who knew him. He was actively involved in his community and contributed his time to many local organizations, always willing to lend a hand or share a laugh. Don will be remembered not only for his work ethic and accomplishments, but for his kindness, humor, and the genuine way he connected with people. Don was predeceased by his father, Gordon Wickberg, and his brother, Stanley Wickberg.

He is lovingly remembered by his wonderful wife of 46 years, Pamela Wickberg; his children, Krystle (Andy), Brandi (Dave) and Eric; his cherished grandchildren, Lucas, Blake, Kallie, Isabella, Kolton and Trace; and his great-grandson Kyden. He is also survived by his mom Shirley Wickberg and by his five sisters, Louise (Richard), Susan (Karl), Dorothy (Perry), Diane (Don) and Lynn (Alvin), along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Don leaves behind a legacy of hard work, generosity, and unforgettable moments. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.