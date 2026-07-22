Date of Birth: June 28, 1936

Date of Death: July 9, 2026

Allan Leonard Davis was born July 28, 1936, in Melville, SK. He was the third child born to Len and Clara Davis, a boy, and the apple of Len’s eye, especially after having two girls born prior to him.

Growing up, Al was very much an adventurous boy and a troublemaker right from a young age.

Stories were told that his mom would tie him up to the clothesline post because they had an open slough, and, of course, that was an inviting play area for Al. Not only did he venture there often, he enticed some of his younger siblings to follow him into the water.

Al became his dad’s “right-hand man” in the draught horse delivery business he owned. One could see Al and his dad driving his horse team doing deliveries of coal, wood, lumber, blocks of ice, or whatever the demand required. It was hard and physical work all day and every day.

Around his mid to late teens, Al moved to Vancouver for a year and worked for the Canada Dry company. He was a true prairie boy though, and, as a result, he got homesick and decided to return home to Melville.

Al had many jobs over the years, his longest job being a carman for the CN railway where he worked for 35 years until he retired in the early 90s.

Al married Violet Rathgeber in 1961 and had two boys, Barry and Dale. Adventure was always a theme in Al’s life, as he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and travelling. He was always a very social person and always had time for a chat. Al was a master storyteller and enjoyed sharing a good joke now and then. His tales of fishing trips to northern Saskatchewan are legendary, although the truth may have been stretched on just a few occasions.

Al was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Violet; sisters Pat Uhll, Vivian Uhll, Dorothy Schick and Sandy Lalonde; and brother Richard Davis. He is survived by his boys, Barry (Cory) and Dale; granddaughter Carlie; sisters Dee Buchholzer and Ilene Ludwar; and numerous close friends.

Goodbye, Al; we can only imagine the stories you’ll have next time we meet.

Al’s funeral service was held on Friday, July 17, 2026, at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville, with Pastor Rick Gibson officiating. Interment took place in Koenigsberg Cemetery, in the Melville district.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.