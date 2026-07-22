Date of Birth: June 25, 1962

Date of Death: April 1, 2026

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Heather Jo-Anne Dundas of Regina, SK, formerly from Katepwa Beach and Balcarres.

She was predeceased by her father Ray; mother Frankie; grandparents Alex and Annie Dundas and Mike and Joyce Waugh; as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins.

She is survived by her brother Stan (Sheena); niece Tiffany and nephew Austin.

Heather started grade school in Indian Head, graduated from Balcarres High School and attended Wascana Campus. She spent several years working at Co-operators and Milleker Finance. Her greatest joy was her time spent at Katepwa Beach. Heather deeply loved her close-knit group of family and friends that she developed over the years and always talked about the fun and good times she had with them all. She loved to keep track of family history and there wasn’t a piece of trivia that she needed to be corrected on. With all of her challenges, she still had a huge smile all the time.

A huge thank you to all her friends that watched over her and helped her over the years. There will always be place in her heart for all of you. Heather was a breast cancer survivor, so family and friends wishing to donate in her memory can make contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3 and designate to Breast Cancer.

The funeral service will be held in the chapel of Tubman Funeral Home, Wolseley, SK on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Lynette Calllfas officiating. Reception will be held in St. James C.E. Centre at 12:00 p.m. The interment will follow the reception in Summerberry Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com