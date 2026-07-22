Date of Birth: November 12, 1945

Date of Death: February 18, 2026

A beautiful, strong woman left her family and friends on earth to join others who have gone before her. Diane (Stewardson) McKay passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 with family at her side.

Diane was born on Nov. 12, 1945 in Balcarres, SK to Mary Jewelle Ruhr and William Edward (Bill) Stewardson. Diane grew up in Lebret, in the heart of the Qu’Appelle Valley, where she made lifelong friends, and developed a love of sports and the outdoors. She truly earned the nickname “Tommy”. Diane was a force on the basketball court in high school and became an avid skier and runner when she moved to Alberta.

After graduating from Lebret High, Diane attended business college. She worked as a legal assistant before applying her creative and marketing talents in a variety of businesses. She was a true entrepreneur.

Diane loved adventure. She traveled the world and lived in Switzerland for an extended time. In North America, she traveled endless miles in her red 350 SL convertible. She loved nothing more than to pile her nieces and nephews, or friends and family, into her car and head out on a road trip.

After Diane suffered a brain aneurysm in 2005, her life changed drastically. Through it all, she continued to meet challenges head on and never lost her sense of fashion, her love of interior design, or her determination. She was a “People Person” right to the end.

Diane will be sorely missed by her sisters, Marilyn and Joyce; her brothers, Harvey, Jack and his wife Susan; her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, whom she cherished; as well as, many other family members and friends.

Diane was predeceased by her Mom, Mary; her Dad, Bill; her eldest sister, Patricia Anne (Pat); her niece, Tancy; step-daughter, Marti McKay; step-father, Alf Berner, and other significant people in her life.

Thank you to Doctor John H.Y. Wong, her neurosurgeon, who remained her hero, and to the staff, and her friends, at Signal Point Carewest.

In the true spirit of Diane – please enjoy time with family/friends, play a game of cards, enjoy a glass of red wine, and live life with zest!