Date of Birth: December 23, 1942

Date of Death: July 16, 2026

It is with profound sadness and much love that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Shirley Anne Mountney of Waldron, SK, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the age of 83 years.

Born on Dec. 23, 1942, she was the daughter of Anne and Charles Lipus. Shirley had a fierce work ethic and a spirit that couldn’t be broken. Farming was not just a livelihood, it was a passion. She lived and breathed it, pouring her heart into the land and facing every obstacle with determination. When she wasn’t out in the field working or tending to the cows in the yard, she was a talented ball player, curler, and an avid hunter and fisher who loved the great outdoors. Her hard work was matched only by the love for her family. No family meal was complete without Shirley’s cabbage rolls, pickles or signature salad, which all three always had just the right amount of zip. When the cooking was done, she knew how to bring excitement to a room. She loved a good, competitive game of cards around the kitchen table or tapping her toes along to a tune she’d play on her harmonica.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Mountney; partner Kasper Lang; and her sons, Roy Mountney and Tom Mountney; and siblings Gladys, Eleanor, Joyce, William, Rudy, Jerry and Pat Lipus. She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy: her children, Gilbert Mountney, George Mountney, Tim Mountney, Kevin (Chardelle) Lang, and daughter-in-law

Joanne Mountney; her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Mountney, Christopher Mountney, Kendra Stav, Kyle Mountney, Adam Mountney, Riley Mountney, Jamie Kaczmar, Alissa Mountney, Amanda Jones, Kayla Jones, Justin Jones, Gerald Mountney, Hailey Ricketson, Kelsey Lang and Nevaeh Lang; her great-grandchildren, Alexys Ludwar, Aleah Mountney, Michael, Tyrell and

Shawna Mountney, Sophia and Sterling Stav, Hudson and Brydon Mountney, Caisen and Aubrie Mountney, Lexx Kaczmar, Nallia and Aurora Mountney, Jack Jones, and Morgan Ricketson; her siblings, Elsie Hahn, Jane Keller, Evelyn Lipus, Darlene Lipus, Jack Lipus and Wayne Lipus; and her extended family and friends.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home, Melville. Interment will take place in the Waldron Cemetery, followed by a reception in the Waldron hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waldron Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral home, Melville.