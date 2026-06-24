Date of Birth: May 7, 1932

Date of Death: June 17, 2026

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Mary Dyke, in Centennial Lodge, Broadview, SK at the age of 94 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Diane (Neil), Peggy, Bob (Gayle), Allen (Diane), Jenny (Randy) and Jeff (Zita); along with 14 grandchildren, 30 great-randchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Mom has been reunited with her husband Ernie, son James and wife Dianna, and her Mom, Dad, sister and brothers.

Mary was born, schooled and grew up in Broadview. She married Ernie on Aug. 20, 1949 and moved to the farm in Oakshela, where she raised a family of seven, while helping Dad farm the land, which she much preferred to cooking and housekeeping. Mom loved watching Dad play fastball and followed him and the Cullins Lake team all around

Saskatchewan, becoming Provincial Champions in 1954. She also took great joy in watching Jeff play fastball and broomball. Mom and Dad loved watching baseball and

enjoyed a trip to watch a few Blue Jays games. She also loved watching curling and being a Riders fan by watching the games on TV. Her and her brother Johnny loved to do the tailgate parties on Rider game days held at the C store.

Mom loved playing cards, especially cribbage, Mexican Train and doing word puzzles. She was very competitive and gave in to no one, not even her grandchildren! Mom also loved making crafts and travelling to different craft sales all around the country with daughter Diane. Although she made many different things she may have been best known for her scrubbies!

Mom and Dad sold the farm in 1993 and moved to Broadview, where she worked at the Centennial Lodge until May of 1997, when at 65 she retired. She later returned to live the last four years of her life in the Centennial Lodge. The family would like to thank the staff at the Centennial Lodge for the loving care they gave Mom while she was a resident there. Mom truly loved being there and always referred to the Lodge as her home.

Though our hearts are broken by her loss, we take comfort in the many memories she leaves behind, the laughter she always shared and the love she gave so freely. Her legacy will live on in her children, grandchildren and the countless lives she touched throughout her lifetime!

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. in the Broadview Community Hall. A private interment will take place in the Oakshela Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to the Broadview Centennial Lodge, Activity Room Renovation. Cheques payable to Broadview & District Health Foundation and activity room renovation in the memo line, PO Box 849, Broadview, SK S0G 0K0.

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com