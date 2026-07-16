A proposed ‘Sober Living Home’ in Yorkton needed Yorkton Council to grant a zoning amendment to proceed.

At their regular meeting Monday, Council chose unanimously not to approve the Zoning Bylaw Amendment.

Michael Eger, Director of Planning, Building & Development with the city, explained to Council the Planning Services had received an application to amend the Zoning Bylaw to allow for what is being referred to as a Sober Living Home at 7 Driftwood Crescent. The current zoning is R-1 General Residential, and Administration has determined that the proposed use is not allowed within the zone and that a Development Permit cannot be issued unless a Zoning Bylaw Amendment is firstly approved by Council.

In terms of background on the building Eger stated, “City records show the building was constructed as a single detached dwelling in 1968.”

The applicant – Poundmakers Lodge Treatment Centre – purchased the property earlier this year.

“In their application to the city, Poundmakers has referred to their proposed use as a Sober Living Home which is intended to provide housing for individuals transitioning from addiction treatment, in order to establish and maintain long-term recovery,” said Eger.

Eger said the city had been aware Poundmakers was looking at properties in Yorkton.

“Prior to purchase, Poundmakers had approached Planning Services about potential property purchases which would support addictions treatment,” he said. “. . . While there was some dialogue, we did not receive anything in writing prior to Poundmakers’ purchase.”

In terms of the Driftwood property Eger said the city told Poundmakers it was not a good fit.

“Planning Services has since cautioned Poundmakers that their proposed use of 7 Driftwood likely would not meet zoning requirements – if they wished to proceed, they would have to submit a Zoning Bylaw Amendment application which would be put to Council for their direction,” said Eger.

Poundmakers was further advised that Council would be under no obligation to approve the application and that the property could not be used as intended unless that occurs.

Eger said City Administration does not feel an amendment is warranted as the location does not fit with the area around it.

Having now received a completed application, Administration is of the opinion that the proposed use differs from any defined uses which are allowed in the R-1 zone. The proposal most closely aligns with the Health Services definition, which is only allowed in Institutional and Commercial zoning districts, he said.

Eger also noted neighbours around the property are not happy with the proposal.

“Neighbouring residents continue to express significant concern over the proposed use and Council may have to weigh that concern as part of any decision. Complainants have been advised that, before any zoning amendments would be approved by Council, they would be invited to provide feedback as part of a formal public notification process,” he said.

Eger did note that Administration uses eight criteria to evaluate the merits of zoning amendment applications.

Those criteria include deciding if the proposed use is compatible with neighbouring uses.

The purpose of the R-1 General Residential district is to establish and preserve neighbourhoods of primarily single detached dwellings, on standard small to medium sized lots, while allowing for a mix of other compatible accessory uses. Other, quasi-residential uses are allowed, but primarily on the grounds of owner-occupancy and of limited capacity, said Eger.

In the case of the Driftwood property, the neighbouring uses are primarily single-detached dwellings. Measuring for walking distance, the property is within 90 m of Crosthwaite Park, within 200 m of the grounds of St. Paul’s School and is approximately 300 m to Columbia School.

Based on neighbouring land use, quasi-residential or quasi-health care uses would not be overtly compatible, said Eger.

When looking at other criteria the proposed project was a better fit.

For example, when looking at is there a need in the community for the proposed use?

Addictions are at the core of a houselessness crisis across Canada, including Yorkton. The Province of Saskatchewan has awarded funding to Poundmakers to facilitate the proposed use in the Yorkton area, which is indicative of need, said Eger.

“While there seems to be a need for more addictions supports within our community, it is Administration’s opinion that there are better locations than in an existing single-detached dwelling which is located in a primarily single-detached neighbourhood, and in relatively close proximity to schools,” he said.

“Based on these reasons, and on sound land use planning practices … Administration is not supportive of amendments that would allow for the proposed use at this location and recommends that Council refuse the application.”

As such Administration recommended the amendment be denied, which Council chose to follow.