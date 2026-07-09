It was in December 1986 when the Royal Canadian Legion General Alexander Ross Branch No. 77 – Yorkton buried a time capsule.

The capsule – which was initially buried at the Jubilee Hall by Legion members including Past President John Miller and second VP George Babiuk – contained Legion artifacts celebrating the organizations 60th Jubilee. It was buried with the intention it would be re-opened in 2026 when the Legion celebrates its centennial.

The re-opening is planned for July 17 which is officially the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Legion.

Matt Stringfellow with the local Legion said that time capsule – which was subsequently moved to the Cenotaph on Smith Street — was made from an artillery shell casing. He added they have exhumed the capsule simply to ensure it was still in one piece and had not broken down with time.

As it turned out that was a good plan as the lid was fused on to the point it needed machining to be opened, said Stringfellow.

But the official unveiling of the capsule and its contents are schedule to be held at the Cenotaph at 7 p.m. July 17, as the key 100th anniversary event in Yorkton. Stringfellow said everyone is welcome to attend.

Refreshments will follow at the nearby Holy Trinity Anglican Church Hall.