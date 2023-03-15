On Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, Donald Parker said goodbyes to his family and friends, and crossed the rainbow to join his parents, Bill and Bea; his sister, Lori; and his son, Victor in heaven. Don passed away peacefully at the General Hospital in Regina after battling health issues and cancer. He was 69 years old.

Don was born on Aug. 16, 1953, to his parents, Bill and Bea Parker in Toronto. He grew up in Toronto with his siblings, Pat, Rick, Bob and Lori. He often shared his fond memories of his childhood in Regent Park (Cabbage Town) and Don Valley (Riverdale Park). He graduated from Central Technical High School in 1972, studying Fine Art, and found a strong passion for Pottery. After graduation, he attended Georgian College and made pots for Blue Mountain Pottery. Don travelled to the West and during his journey, he met Folmer and he joined Hansen-Ross Pottery. Fort Qu’Appelle had become his second home and he had become a part of artist communities.

Don retired from pottery and joined Cargill as an operator and grain grader in 2008. Although it was a physically demanding job, Don enjoyed working at the terminal befriending co-workers and customers in farming communities. Don recovered from quadruple bypass surgery, but retired from Cargill in 2018.

In 2000, Don met Eriko and they got married on April 29, 2003. They were part of a local theatre group, The Valley Players, with Don as an actor and Eriko as a stage manager, they enjoyed creating many theatre productions with wonderful people. They welcomed a beautiful daughter, Eara in 2014.

The family would like to thank Baber’s Pharmacy, Allan Blair Cancer Centre and nurses, staff and doctors in the 3F unit in General Hospital for all their help and the care provided comfort to Don.

A celebration of life for Don is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 1 – 3 p.m., at the Qu’appelle Valley Centre of Arts, Fort Qu’Appelle. The family asks that donations be sent to an education trust fund for Eara in lieu of flowers. Online messages of condolence may be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook page or website.

