Kenneth Krueger, of Grenfell, Sask., passed away at the age of 81 years, with family by his side.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Carol Elaine in 1964; and son, Lyle Kenneth in 2011; parents, Henry and Annie Krueger;

father and mother-in-law, John and Freda Tholl; and sisters, Lois Reeve and Laura Perrin.

Kenneth’s huge and larger than life presence will be dearly missed by his loving family; his wife and best friend of 59 years Fran; daughter-in-law Karen, grandson Kyle (Andrea), great-grandchildren Hunter and Aiden, granddaughter Kenley (Nolan) and great-grandchildren Rowan and Rawley; son Bryan (Michelle); daughter Laurie (Jarret) and grandson Brett; sister Verna (Jim) Christie; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Perrin, Robert Reeve and Richard Tholl; sister-in-law Bev Tholl; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was born on June 11, 1941. He was raised on the farm and had a passion for farming and animals. His passion for animals even included helping the local vet over the years in the community.

Dad loved playing ball and played with the Grenfell Gems for many years. He was an inductee into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame. Along with ball, Krug also played hockey for the Grenfell Spitfires, coached hockey and enjoyed throwing the odd curling rock!

As his health deteriorated in recent years, he then became a sports viewer of all kinds, he especially loved his Blue Jays and the Maple Leafs. Dad also had a passion for the outdoors, which included hunting, fishing, trapping and sledding.

A private interment will take place later this summer in the Grenfell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam may be made to Lung Sask, 2308 Arlington Ave., Saskatoon, SK S7J 3L3 or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Saskatchewan, 1738 Quebec Ave. Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Online condolences may be made at tubmanfh.com