Saskatchewan RCMP’s Division Operational Communications Centre received 139 weather-related calls for service from March 10 to 12, 2023, as much of the province experienced a wintry blast that created less-than-ideal driving conditions.

This figure includes calls for traffic collisions, as well as traffic hazards such as vehicles stuck in snowbanks.

Approximately a third of these calls (49) were received from the area around Regina – in the White Butte, Indian Head, Moose Jaw, Southey, Lumsden, Milestone and Weyburn detachment areas.

There were no fatal collisions reported to Saskatchewan RCMP from March 10 to 12, 2023.

As eager as we are for warm weather to arrive, Saskatchewan RCMP reminds motorists not to pack up their winter driving skills too prematurely. If you are planning to travel, please consult with the weather forecast and the Highway Hotline. If road conditions look like they are or may become poor, consider delaying travel if possible.

Whether you’re driving in snow, rain, wind or sun (and we’re likely to see a bit of it all in the coming months), it’s always recommended you ensure your vehicle is stocked with emergency supplies, and you drive appropriately for the current weather conditions.