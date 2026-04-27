NOTE: Grasslands News will have more on this developing story in this week’s paper and online. RCMP have provided the following release with regards to an incident we first reported on April 24 about a drug bust in Bangor.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Yorkton Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team arrested five individuals and laid over 60 charges in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in the Yorkton and surrounding area.

On April 24 Saskatchewan RCMP’s Yorkton STRT executed search warrants at four residential properties in Saskatchewan communities. The searches took place in Yorkton, Bredenbury, Bangor, and the RM of Orkney, and were conducted as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Saskatchewan RCMP’s Swift Current STRT and Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team, as well as Yorkton and Esterhazy RCMP, assisted with the execution of the search warrants.

Collectively, during the searches of the properties, officers located a number of illicit substances and weapons. The illicit substances seized by officers included approximately 340 grams of cocaine; 1,035 grams of methamphetamine; 251 grams of psilocybin; 49 grams of heroin; 25 LSD blotters; 2,282 pharmaceutical-style opioid pills; 23 grams of dimethyltryptamine; 1.1 kgs of illicit cannabis; 5,000 illicit cigarettes; and 5,000 pharmaceutical-style Xanax pills.

At the properties, RCMP also seized a loaded handgun; a crossbow; brass knuckles; a firearm suppressor; a firearm magazine; bear spray; a baton; ammunition; five vehicles; and a sum of cash.

RCMP arrested three adult males and two adult females at the scenes of the search warrants.

43-year-old Grant Ivie from Bangor, SK is charged with one count, trafficking; six counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking; one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000; one count, conspiracy to commit drug trafficking; one count, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm; one count, possession of a loaded restricted firearm; one count, unsafe storage of a firearm; one count, weapons possession contrary to order; one count, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number; and two counts, possession of a prohibited weapon when knowing possession unauthorized.

24-year-old Jacob Stonehouse from Yorkton, SK is charged with six counts; one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking; one count, conspiracy to commit drug trafficking; and one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

25-year-old James Robinson from Yorkton, SK is charged with one count, trafficking; seven counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking; one count, conspiracy to commit drug trafficking; one count, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling; one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000; three counts, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; one count, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

29-year-old Kristen Frankow from Bangor, SK is charged with one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000; one count, conspiracy to commit drug trafficking; six counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking; one count, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm; one count, possession of a loaded restricted firearm; one count, unsafe storage of a firearm; one count, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number; and two counts, possession of a prohibited weapon when knowing possession unauthorized.

51-year-old Cheryl Carlston from Bredenbury, SK is charged with one count, possession for the purpose of trafficking; one count, conspiracy to commit drug trafficking; one count, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling; one count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000; one count, sell, offer for sale, transport, deliver, distribute, or have in her possession for the purpose of sale a tobacco product, or a raw leaf tobacco that is unstamped; one count; and one count, possess, store, transport or sell tobacco that is not marked in a prescribed manner.

The five individuals who were arrested and charged appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court on April 27.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Yorkton STRT continue to investigate.

“Ten different types of illicit substances were removed from Saskatchewan communities during this investigation,” says Sgt. Greg Smith, the unit commander of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Yorkton STRT. “Multiple arrests were made simultaneously – within minutes of one another – and more than 60 charges have been laid. This was made possible due to the RCMP’s coordinated and intelligence-informed enforcement efforts. This investigation highlights that illegal drugs and weapons are not only big-city issues – the presence of these dangerous items is not influenced by the size of a community.”