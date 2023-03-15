John Murdock (‘Jack’) Gillis passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Born to Louise (née Shepherd) and DLH “Hamilton” Gillis on June 1, 1934. Loving husband to Judith Kathryn (née McDonald) and caring father of his family: daughter Tracy Lynn Loustel and grandsons, Nicholas (Rachelle) and Brendan, granddaughter Brooke and great-granddaughter Luna; son Grant Owen (Carolyn), grandson Jack and granddaughter Hannah; daughter Alison Dawn Burgess (Scott) and granddaughters Ashton (Ryan), Abby and Kaitlyn (Randy), grandson Mitch (Megan) and great-granddaughters Mazey Rae and Liza James.

Jack was predeceased by his mother and father; mother-in-law Verlie, father-in-law, Bob; his brother Doug and sister-in-law Fran; brother-in-law Drew; and too many other dear family members and close friends.

Born and raised in Whitewood SK, Jack was always driven to build and succeed. After earning his accounting degree, he began his business career with MacMillan-Bloedel in British Columbia. His first ownership venture was the Triple G restaurant, gas station and motel in Whitewood. Gillis Motors in Moosomin came next, with Jack and staff winning numerous regional and national awards in sales and service from Ford over many years. Selling the dealership, Jack went into the furniture business, then on to JJ’s restaurant and real estate before retiring.

A curler from a young age, he skipped his high school team to provincials, and was successful in later years curling locally and beyond with his fellow Elks and Ford friends. He was also an enthusiastic golfer (generously teaching companions many new words and turns of phrase when the golf balls were less than directionally cooperative). Always handy with hammer and saw, he renovated several family cottages at Round Lake (Judy quietly ensuring that adequate building and personal injury insurance was always in place … along with the first aid kit). A strong community supporter, Jack served many years with the Elks, the local school board, and as treasurer for a number of organizations. He was grateful for the salvation of Alcoholics Anonymous, and helped many others through sponsorship and confidential support over the years.

Retirement saw Jack and Judy continue to enjoy travel with family and friends in the United States and points beyond. Dad was resolute in his loving care for Mom as her dementia progressed in later years. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Not prone to outward displays of emotion, he showed love and affection in his own way. He taught us the ethic and reward of hard work and service to others. Thank you Dad, take your rest now until we meet again. Love always.

“Well done, thy good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23

White’s Funeral Home – Minnedosa in care of arrangements.