It was an intense week of curling for Mike Armstrong and the other members of Team Knapp who represented Saskatchewan at the Tim Hortons’ Brier in London, Ontario.

Armstrong works as the Vice Principal at Indian Head High School but lives in Regina where he curls with Kelly Knapp (skip) and his twin brother Trent (lead), Brennan Jones (third) and Dustin Kidby (alternate) at the Highland Curling Club. They won the men’s SaskTel Tankard in February, earning their chance to play for the Brier Cup. Armstrong participated in the Brier with Team Manners in 2012, but this was Team Knapp’s first time competing together at the national event.

“It was an amazing experience, it was definitely a week we won’t forget,” Armstrong told Grasslands News. “Something you dream of is to get to the Brier, and to get to do it with some of my closest friends is a privilege.”

The Saskatchewan team’s first draw at the Brier was on March 4 with a game against Team Dunstone from Manitoba, but Team Knapp conceded, 3-9. The next day included two draws; Team Knapp won against the Newfoundland and Labrador team, 7-3, but conceded to Team Koe from Alberta, 4-8. Throughout the following days, the Saskatchewan players won against Nunavut, 9-3, but lost to Nova Scotia, 7-9, and conceded to Team Horgan from Northern Ontario, 3-9. The final day for the round robin was March 9 and Team Knapp won their draws against Northwest Territories, 6-5, and the Carruthers Wild Card team, 5-4. This left them with a 4-4 record and in fourth place for Pool A behind Teams Dunstone, Koe, and Horgan. Team Dunstone went on to win silver in the final draw against defending champion Brad Gushue and his team.

“We had a lot of fun throughout the week; some good games and some games we’d want to improve on, but that’s sport in general,” Armstrong said. “Overall, we were happy with how we did and we had some good games to finish, so that was important.”

Throughout the competition, Armstrong and his teammates appreciated the encouragement and support from people in the stands, as well as fans watching the Brier from Saskatchewan.

“Amongst our whole group we had 30 people that were there to cheer us on. It was really nice to have a good cheering section and they were sure loud!” Armstrong said.

With the curling season wrapping up, Armstrong and his teammates are looking forward to settling back into regular routines. However, they recognize the potential of their team for future success and may continue playing together next season.

“We’re a team that really gels well together both on and off the ice,” Armstrong observed. “We all have a very similar mindset so I think that’s very conducive to future years together. We can’t say for sure at this point, but I can say there’s a good possibility that we’ll stick together.”