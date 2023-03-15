Helen Harriet Lavers (Mann) passed away at St. Peter’s Hospital on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the age of 76 years. She was born on Dec. 1, 1946, in Saskatoon, SK, a daughter to Edward (Ted) and Harriet (nee Mackenzie) Milton.

Helen enjoyed a variety of activities, including gardening, completing crossword puzzles and reading. She also had a love for animals; as a child, she and her sisters would foster animals. Her love for animals remained strong, especially dogs, which she cared for many over the years.

Helen’s pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished the time spent with her family playing sports in the backyard or playing with the kids at the park. Helen’s other love was the outdoors.

Helen and John spent every summer camping and fishing in Manitoba, where they met so many wonderful people who became lifelong friends. Helen also loved FaceTiming with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On most occasions, the family spent more time viewing the ceiling instead of grandma’, but she remained fascinated with the technology and her ability to spend quality time with her family.

Helen will be remembered for her extreme kindness, her generous spirit, big heart and her love of animals. She will forever be missed by her family and everyone whom she touched by her kindness and compassion.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward (Ted) and Harriet; her husband of 37 years, John Lavers; her first husband, Richard Mann, who died in a tragic workplace accident in 1982; sisters Donna Milton, Glenda (Donnie) Bodnarchuk, Judith (Claude) Paradis, Susan (Willie)

Lipinski and brother Ted Milton. Helen leaves to cherish her memory: her daughters, Rhonda Leason (Mann) of Calgary, AB, and Deborah Lavers-Kosedy of Edmonton, AB; her brothers, Bill (Sadie) of London, ON, and Bryan Milton of Melville, SK; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and cherished friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a humane society of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family via Helen’s memorial page at matthewsfuneralhome.ca

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.