On January 26, 2022, Yorkton RCMP received a report of a theft.

Investigation determined that an employee of a delivery company had been taking packages that were to be delivered to customers. On January 27, 2022, officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Melville detachment and Yorkton Provincial and Municipal General Investigation Sections executed a search warrant at a residence in Melville as part of this investigation. Officers located and seized more than 40 items, including electronics and household appliances.

As a result, Ricky Novak (DOB:1983-08-13) of Melville, SK has been charged with:

– 1 count, theft from mail over $5,000, Section 356(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, theft over $5,000, Section 334(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, theft under $5,000, Section 334(b), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Section 354(1)(a), Criminal Code

– 1 count, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Section 354(1)(b), Criminal Code

Novak will next appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on February 28, 2022.