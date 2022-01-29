Police officers are currently on scene of a shooting incident that occurred last night around midnight at a residence in Dubuc, during which a 47-year-old male died.

There is an increased police presence in the area as Esterhazy RCMP, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit and Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

Police believe there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the coming days.

If you possess information regarding this incident, please contact Esterhazy RCMP at 306-745-4740. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or submitting a tip online atwww.saskcrimestoppers.com.