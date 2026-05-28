The 79th edition of the Yorkton Film Festival handed out its hardware at its awards gala Saturday where Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man won the Best of Festival Golden Sheaf.

The film, by Siksika filmmaker Sinakson, Trevor Solway, also won in the Best Feature Documentary category.

Tina Oulette, executive producer with the NFB said winning a Golden Sheaf is something those associated with the film always appreciate, adding it also goes toward validating the continued efforts of the NFB to make quality films.

Siksikakowan captures the lives of men balancing the weight of kinship with the evolving expectations of manhood. Set against the sweeping expanse of the Prairies, the film weaves together candid dialogue and quiet moments to reshape the narrative of Indigenous identity. Siksikakowan: The Blackfoot Man serves as a moving tribute to the enduring power of vulnerability and intergenerational love.

The other big winner of the night was director Colin Mathews, whose film Never Use Alone won the Mental Health, Emerging Filmmaker and Best Performance by actress Chelah Horsdal. The film centers around an overdose intervention hotline operator who fights to keep callers alive.

In accepting the Emerging Filmmaker award – his second of the night – Mathews said, “Now I’m really overwhelmed. I can’t believe that I’m here.”

Soon Mathews was back on stage accepting the performance award for Horsdal.

“She made the role her own,” offered Mathews, adding Horsdal was on screen alone for much of the film and “she nailed it.”

The Ruth Shaw Best of Saskatchewan was awarded to Die Alone, a feature film written and directed by Lowell Dean. Die Alone is a post-apocalyptic love story starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Douglas Smith, and Frank Grillo about a man with amnesia who teams up with a tough survivalist during a zombie-like outbreak. Together, they navigate dangers and search for the amnesiac’s missing girlfriend.

In a feature as a lead-up to the festival writer and director Lowell Dean told Grasslands News entering the longstanding festival in Yorkton is just something Saskatchewan filmmakers think about.

“As Saskatchewan filmmakers, YFF is always on our radar,” he said. “But as feature filmmakers, this year is extra special, as it’s the first time, they’ve included a narrative feature film category.

The festival is one Dean said he is personally a big fan of.

“I love YFF – it’s such a unique festival,” he said.

“It’s also a great annual coming together for our industry and one of the few events that attracts key players from outside our province. It’s also a very fun, communal, laid-back event, so it’s always a memorable few days.”

A win would be nicer still, he said at the time.

“As someone who primarily makes feature films, a win at home – in the first year that YFF offers such an award, and for a locally made film – would be a dream come true,” said Dean. “I’m incredibly proud of this film and of the entire team behind it, so it would be a meaningful celebration of all their hard work.”

After the presentation Saturday, Dean said the Golden Sheaf in his hand “felt like icing on the cake.”

The film is currently available to stream on Crave, or for rent wherever you rent your films online.

Overall, 29 Golden Sheaf statutes were presented Saturday, marking the conclusion of the 79th anniversary edition of the Yorkton Film Festival, the longest continuously running film festival in North America.