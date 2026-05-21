Robb Nash told more than 1,300 local students that they can find a future, even when at times they doubt that.

And Nash explained he went through the doubts himself.

A budding hockey player, he was in a vehicle accident that left him dead and after being revived, in a coma.

“Doctors told my parents I would never wake up,” he said, adding when he did, he initially had “no memory of who I was, who my parents were.”

The recovery left Nash hurting.

“For two years I was suicidal,” he said, as he battled why he was in the situation the accident had left him in.

In time though Nash found other paths to follow, music initially, and ultimately talking to youth, but he told those gathered each can find their own paths.

“You don’t have to die like I did before you live,” he said.

The key is to find what you want in your life.

“Everyone’s got a gift, got a passion,” said Nash, whose Yorkton presentation was thanks to the efforts of the Yorkton Kinsmen.

But for some, finding that gift to pursue gets lost in thoughts of self-harm and suicide. For those, Nash said there is support including texting Nash to 686868.

And that is the reason Nash does what he does today, to help those considering suicide in the audience to step back and seek support.

Nash said youth typically carry a suicide note for days, if not weeks, before an attempt. Over many presentations like the one in Yorkton, some 977 youth have given Nash those notes, a step away from the dark thoughts.

That is a step in getting to another day when you “get to make the right decisions,” said Nash.

The event drew mention from Yorkton MLA David Chan in the provincial legislature when he said, “Mr. Speaker, I’m pleased to recognize an incredible event that took place in Yorkton just yesterday: a concert, free of charge, put on by the Robb Nash Project, inspired by Robb Nash himself.

“Robb is a chart-topping musician who has been signed by major record labels. But this wasn’t just any old concert. Years ago, Robb made the decision to turn down his burgeoning fame and fortune to instead follow what was in his heart — helping young people struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts to know they’re not alone, that they matter, and that help is available.

“Robb shares powerfully from his personal story of having gone through those very struggles to then finding hope, purpose, and strength. Through his tour, Robb has connected with over 800,000 students and has seen nearly 1,000 young people give up their suicide notes. We heard story after story of young people whose lives had been changed by this project and were even introduced to some who have now joined Robb on his mission to spread hope.

“The Gallagher arena was filled with more than 1,400 students from Yorkton and area. Mr. Speaker, I want to thank and recognize Ron Hanishewsky and the Yorkton Kinsmen for bringing Robb Nash to Yorkton. Their sponsorship, hosting, and volunteering made it possible. And to top it off, the Yorkton Kinsmen donated $80,000 to the Robb Nash Project.

“Through it all, the students in the arena were captivated. The music was catchy, but the message is what grabbed their attention. It was real, it was relatable, it was powerful. Thank you to the Robb Nash Project and the Yorkton Kinsmen for letting our youth know that they matter.”