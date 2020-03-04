Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP seeking wanted fugitives

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for the following individuals. They both have active warrants for Criminal Code matters.

1. Walter Obey, 47 years old, of the Muscowpetung First Nation. Walter is currently wanted on numerous charges, including drive while prohibited x3, theft of electricity, breach of probation x3, and possession of property obtained by crime x2.

2. Skye Cyr, 34 years old, of the Pasqua First Nation. Skye is currently wanted on numerous charges for impaired driving, drive while prohibited and failing to attend court. He has been on warrant status for several months.

If you have information about these individuals, please contact your nearest police service or Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222, or if you wish to remain anonymous, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com If your information leads to an Arrest or Charge or a case being cleared, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.