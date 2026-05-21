Yorkton Fire Chief Trevor Morrissey said the city’s Emergency Management Plan needs regular updates and presented the most recent of those to the regular meeting of Yorkton Council Monday.

“The purpose of this report is to provide Council with an overview of recent updates and enhancements to the City of Yorkton Emergency Response Plan. These updates are intended to modernize the Plan, ensure alignment with current provincial legislation, and strengthen the City’s overall emergency preparedness, response, and recovery capabilities,” he explained.

In that regard “The Emergency Response Plan is a living, working document that is regularly reviewed and updated to reflect legislative changes, organizational structure adjustments, emerging risks, and lessons learned from exercises or real-world incidents,” said Morrissey.

Recent updates improve clarity, accountability, and operational effectiveness during emergency events. Key enhancements include clarification of Council authority and emergency powers; alignment of City departments with Emergency Operations Centre functions; updated EOC activation triggers; and current legislative references, detailed Morrissey’s report.

“New and expanded planning areas include education and training expectations,” he added.

The updated Plan introduces structured internal departmental risk assessments and an ongoing community hazard and risk assessment process, supporting evidence-based decision-making and seasonal preparedness.

“Further refinement will occur through internal reviews, exercises, and committee-level discussions,” said Morrissey. “The Plan should be viewed as an active operational framework rather than a static policy document.”