Erin O’Tool has been ousted as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

The Conservative caucus voted Wednesday morning to remove Erin O’Toole as the party’s leader, just two days after one-third (35 MP’s) of the caucus signed a letter to force the leadership review. Party insiders say the revolt comes from a broad dissatisfaction with O’Tool’s performance.

In total, 118 votes were cast during a virtual meeting, with 73 MPs voting in favour of replacing O’Toole, and 45 MPs voting to continue endorsing his leadership. The Chair of the 119-member caucus, Scott Reid, did not vote.

The party will now need to decide on an interim leader, before party membership will be asked to decide on a new leader for the third time since 2017.

Names that are being considered to replace O’Tool as party leader are Pierre Poilievre, Leslyn Lewsi, Michael Chong, Candice Bergen, Michelle Rempel Garner

-30-