Weyburn RCMP, together with multiple partner agencies and specialized RCMP units, continue to search for 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld; he has not been located.

On January 31, 2022 around 9 p.m. Weyburn RCMP received a complaint of a missing male. 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld from the Tribune, Sk area was driving a tractor near Tribune when its reported the tractor got stuck and he became disoriented while walking to his nearby residence.

Coordinated efforts include extensive grid searches by both foot and snowmobile. Visibility has improved and searchers continue to work in extremely cold weather conditions. Air searches by Civil Air Search and Rescue are expected to occur later today, pending the weather. Due to the extreme cold weather conditions, searchers are asking people unfamiliar with the area to not participate in the search at this time.

“I want to thank the community of Tribune for their kindness and generosity,” said Sgt. Brian Neilmeyer, Weyburn Detachment Commander. “They have provided meals and hot drinks and several community members familiar with the area are also assisting with the search.”

The following have been involved in the search over the past few days: Weyburn and Estevan RCMP Detachments, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV), Civil Air Search and Rescue, local Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers, Tribune Fire and Rescue and the Weyburn Fire Department.

Abraham was last known to be wearing jeans, a brown jacket and possibly a ball cap. He is described as being six feet tall, approximately 200 pounds with brown hair.