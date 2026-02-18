Date of Birth: April 25, 1929

Date of Death: February 9, 2026

At 96 years old, Marguerite Gibbens passed away peacefully sleeping in her suite at St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville, SK, on the morning of Monday, February 9, 2026.

Marguerite was born on April 25, 1929, to Harold Reynold Reeves (1892-1953) and Ruth (Sjovold) Reeves (1900-1994). She grew up in and around the town of Hanley, SK, with her siblings, John, Ken, Helen, Mary, Gladys and Albert.

Marguerite married William T.A. Gibbens (1924-1980) in 1947, and they moved to the Stilborn farm at Finnie, SK. Bill hired on at CN in 1948, bringing them to Melville. She was a homemaker for her four sons: Harold, Steven (1949-1990), Kris (1951-1990), and Ken Gibbens.

While raising her family, Marguerite took in sewing and contributed to the beginnings of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Bill and Margeurite spent much of their vacation time camping, then spending time in California and Florida.

Marguerite was a woman who collected people; she made friends and family everywhere she went and was like a mother and grandmother to many individuals in her life. Marguerite was a staple of her community, whether in Melville, SK, where she raised her family and made many lifelong friends, or in Saskatoon, SK, where she lived for over 30 years and always stayed active, whether she was singing at church or going to Market Mall for brunch. Marguerite loved dancing, singing, learned to curl, and spent countless hours crocheting and knitting.

Several years after Bill passed in 1980, Marguerite moved to Saskatoon, where she remained well over three decades. While there, she was able to see her siblings often, as well as travel to Edmonton to visit her grandkids.

Margeurite became a member of the Orpheus singers, attended the Saskatoon Symphony often, travelled to

Europe, took cruises and made multiple visits to Hawaii. She was always telling stories and sharing wisdom she had gathered throughout her life. Marguerite was proud of her large family and all the love and humour we shared together. She loved living life, loved her family, friends, and her faith.

In Saskatoon, Marguerite suffered a mild stroke, and in 2023 decided it was time to move back home to Melville, where she lived until her passing.

Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ruth Reeves; her husband, William Gibbens; sons Steve and Kris Gibbens; and siblings John, Ken, Helen, Mary and Gladys.

She is survived by and will forever live on in the hearts of her brother, Albert A. Reeves of Edmonton, AB; sons Harold (Geri) Gibbens of Edmonton and Ken (Wendy) Gibbens of Melville, SK; as well as grandchildren Scott Harold (Tracy), Connie Phillips (Geoff), Steven Trent (Shawna), Ted Kris (Jennifer), Joanne Penner (Isaak), Skye Laurel Hazel, Sarah, Jennifer, Rhiannon Charlie, Michael (Cheryl), Darryl (Tracy) Gerrick; 12 great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids.

Marguerite was a very special lady in so many peoples’ lives, and she loved everyone so much. She will be greatly missed by many.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Cancer Society as tokens of remembrance.

Arrangements are entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville.