There will be a temporary relocation of the Emergency Department at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville due to renovations. Emergency services are available but will operate out of a temporary location within the hospital effective Monday, November 29, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. The relocation is expected to last until Monday, December 10, 2021, but additional updates will be provided next week.

Signage within the facility will direct patients to the temporary emergency department.

In the event of an emergency call, 9-1-1 and an ambulance will be dispatched to provide assistance. Non-urgent health-related questions can be directed to the provincial HealthLine 811, by dialing 8-1-1.