RCMP in Saskatchewan are investigating two separate vehicle pedestrian collisions which have resulted in fatalities.

On November 24, 2021 at approximately 6:00 p.m., Moose Jaw RCMP were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian-motor vehicle collision on Highway #1, just east of Moose Jaw.

Initial investigation has determined that a female pedestrian had been struck on the highway’s eastbound lanes. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as a 21-year-old female from Moose Jaw. Her family has been notified.

The motorists involved, who were not injured, remained at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Highway #1 were closed during initial investigation, but have since re-opened. Moose Jaw RCMP and a Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Just one day earlier, shortly before midnight on November 23, 2021, Southend RCMP received a report of a vehicle and pedestrian motor vehicle collision which occurred in the community of Southend.

The adult female driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The adult male pedestrian was transported to hospital where he died on November 24.

Southend RCMP continue to investigate this incident.

On November 22, 2021 at approximately 8:40 a.m., Big River RCMP and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and an adult pedestrian on the Big River First Nation, just north of the Roman Catholic church.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details about the victim will be released after next of kin is notified.

No vehicles were at the scene. Big River RCMP, with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision Reconstructionist, are investigating.

The victim has been identified as a 32-year-old female from the area. Her family has been notified.

The vehicle was located Nov. 25 and the investigation is ongoing at this time. Big River RCMP thanks the public for their assistance in this matter.

If you have information about this vehicle or incident, please call the Big River Detachment at 306-469-2590. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online atwww.saskcrimestoppers.com.