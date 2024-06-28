Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Carmen’s Elegance in Flowers sold to Lady Di’s Carmen’s Elegance in Flowers sold to Lady Di’s By Jacob Miller - June 28, 2024 New owner - Melville resident Dianne Smith, right, is the new owner of Carmen’s Elegance in Flowers. She purchased the flower part of the business from Carmen Messner, left, who has been owner/operator of Carmen’s for the past 12 years. Flowers and arrangements to be available at Lady Di's starting Sept. 9Melville staple Carmen’s Elegance in Flowers, Fashion and Giftware is closing after 12 years of being part of the […] » To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community mourns loss of city councillor Travis Dolter to perform in Melville for fundraiser Base tax rate increased by 4.8 per cent for 2024 Provincial News RCMP arrest suspect involved in fatal shootout with police RCMP - June 5, 2024 At approximately 1:30 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP stopped a vehicle near Springside, SK. They arrested 29-year-old David Frank Burling along with an adult female, without... Teenager charged in 2019 shooting death June 3, 2024 Saskatchewan RCMP lay 60 charges following extensive sexual assault/exploitation investigation involving youth May 14, 2024 Ochapowace man charged with murder April 22, 2024 Melville RCMP looking for missing person April 16, 2024 Special Sections Local Heros – October 13, 2023 October 12, 2023