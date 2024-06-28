New owner - Melville resident Dianne Smith, right, is the new owner of Carmen’s Elegance in Flowers. She purchased the flower part of the business from Carmen Messner, left, who has been owner/operator of Carmen’s for the past 12 years.

Flowers and arrangements to be available at Lady Di's starting Sept. 9Melville staple Carmen’s Elegance in Flowers, Fashion and Giftware is closing after 12 years of being part of the […]

