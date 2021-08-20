Kevin Fayant was surrounded by the perfect crew when he discovered he won $100,000 on POKER LOTTO.



Fayant was hanging out with his family in the garage when he decided to scan some tickets using the Lotto Spot! app. He had a few tickets to check; the first few were non-winners, but the last one was the big winner!



“Everyone was really excited!” he said. “I couldn’t believe it was real.”



Fayant won POKER LOTTO’s top prize by matching all five cards drawn on the Aug. 1 draw – eight of Hearts, Queen of Hearts, five of Clubs, six of Clubs and the four of Diamonds.



The Indian Head resident said he has big plans for his windfall.



“There’s a house that’s important to my family that I want to buy to keep it in the family,” he said. “That’s my dream – a house for my kids.”



Fayant purchased his winning POKER LOTTO ticket at Grand Liquor Store, located at 525 Johnston Ave. in Indian Head.

Sask Lotteries is the main fundraiser for more than 12,000 sport, culture and recreation groups in communities across Saskatchewan. Learn about games, jackpots, winning numbers and more at sasklotteries.ca.