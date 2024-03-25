On March 24, 2024, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Melville RCMP received a request to conduct a wellness check at a rural residence near Neudorf, Saskatchewan.

Officers attended the property and located four deceased adults inside the residence.

The deaths are being considered suspicious and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has taken carriage of the investigation in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service.

Initial investigation indicates that there is no imminent risk to public safety. Should this change and a public safety risk is identified, Saskatchewan RCMP will notify the public immediately.