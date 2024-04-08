Steven Boucher was sure his eyes were playing a trick on him when he scratched his $5 SET FOR LIFE ticket and found himself a millionaire!

SET FOR LIFE, one of the West’s most popular $5 instant games, offers a top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a single payment of $1 million. Boucher chose to take the million-dollar single payment.

“I kept saying, ‘This is a joke, right?’” he laughed while claiming his prize. “I couldn’t believe it!”

After scratching his ticket, the winner quickly called Player Care to confirm his win.

“I didn’t want to say too much or get too excited until I knew for sure I had won,” he said. “After that, I needed a minute to process it all.”

Boucher said he has one main plan for his windfall: “I’m going to set myself up for life!” he laughed. “I like that it’s called SET FOR LIFE. I mean, who doesn’t want to be set for life?”

“I’m going to pay off my bills and buy myself a house,” he continued. “It feels like such a relief to be set going forward!”

Boucher picked up his winning SET FOR LIFE ticket at the Red Apple store located at 166 2nd Ave. West in Melville.