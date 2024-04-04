One of Ryan Reiss’s stated goals upon first becoming mayor of Vibank was to help put the village in a position to grow rather than merely exist.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead our community and the challenge of taking on a more demanding role in the village, and am hoping we can move from being reactive to more proactive,” he told the Quad Town Forum upon his acclamation to a first term as mayor in 2016.

And as he departed the post almost eight years later, the record seems to suggest mission accomplished, though Reiss says the credit belongs just as much to the elected officials and village staff he worked with since he was first elected to council in 2012.

“It’s not just me. It’s taken a team,” Reiss told Grasslands News following his final council meeting as mayor March 26. “It’s been the staff, and it’s been the council members that have come and gone over the last 12 years as well.

“One person can’t make the changes that we’ve seen in our community. We’ve grown. We’re in a better place financially and physically. Even when you look at some of the construction and stuff. We built a brand new park last year. We have a fully-accessible playpark in Vibank that, we’ve never had that before. We’ve never had anything that’s been 100 per cent fully accessible built from the ground up for our community. And that wasn’t just me. That was the team.”

Mytopher Park, located at the north end of Main Street, was also far from council’s only milestone during Reiss’s time as mayor.

In his first days as mayor, Reiss headed a council that temporarily took over operations of the Vibank Co-operative Community Centre when a shortage of volunteers threatened the existence of the local rink entirely.

In 2017 the village also received a $350,000 grant to upgrade and remedy issues with its existing wastewater system.

With Reiss acclaimed to a second mayoral term in 2020, that year alone council received a $55,335 grant that helped purchase a flat-deck truck for the village’s public works department; organized a health-conscious community candy drop-off and collection site during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic; and oversaw the launch of a summer fun program for local youth.

By the end of that year, village coffers had nearly $1 million available in assorted reserves to withstand a catastrophic event for what Reiss pondered might have been the first time ever.

Traffic and pedestrian safety also prospered under Reiss’s leadership through a reduction in the overall village speed limit, new stop signs on Main Street, and a radar speed machine on Main Street plus new LED crosswalk signage near Vibank Regional School – the latter two of which were paid for with grants from Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

Reiss also played a pivotal role in a collaboration with Vibank Regional School students which resulted in the development of the first official community flag, and presided over a council that approved growth in the local business community, including a new ag supply retailer and bakery and coffee shop.

“You could sit here and make a list and check that list off but it’s not about the list,” said Reiss. “Everything we’ve done is to keep our community growing and thriving and building for the future. I think that’s something I’m most proud of is that everything we’ve done, every decision that we’ve made has truly been to make Vibank better.

“The decisions haven’t always been easy. There’s been a lot of heated discussions and a lot of disagreements around this table. A lot of our administration saying ‘Yeah, I know you’d love to do that but no you can’t do that.’ So thank you Heath (Duncan), and Dagmar (Crumley) in the past, saying ‘No guys, you can’t do that, sorry. It doesn’t matter if you make the motion, you can’t do it.’

“But I don’t think any of us at this table have ever said ‘no’ immediately without a very specific, detailed reason. It hits on that earlier comment that we’re building the community for the future. We’re considering the community in everything we do.”

Reiss added that he is leaving Vibank seven months before the expiry of his second term as mayor in order to move to Dublin, Ireland, and travel Europe. He was scheduled to depart Saskatchewan last Saturday and arrive in Europe the following afternoon.

“Over the last year I did a little bit of, I guess you can call it soul searching, and maybe a mid-life crisis if you want to call it that. I don’t know if you can call it a mid-life crisis at 36 but here I am,” said Reiss.

“But I just looked at where I was, and the opportunity presented itself for me to maybe go out there and see what else the world has for me.”

Deputy mayor Cathy Mastel will assume Reiss’ position and become acting mayor for the duration of council’s current term, following a motion that is expected to be moved at council’s April 23 meeting.