New medical equipment - Displaying the new defibrillators are (l-r): Tracey Martinook, RN/ ER Clinical Coordinator, Mikaela Glascock, LPN, Kristy Huckabay, LPN, Christy Broda, RN / Nurse Manager, Roger Duncalfe, Advanced Care Paramedic and Lisa Alspach, St. Peter’s Hospital Manager.

It is thanks in equal parts to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) as well as generous community members in Melville and the surrounding area, that St. Peter’s Hospital is now home to two new LifePack 15 defibrillator units. The machines will replace older equipment and also provide the benefit of being able to stay connected […]

