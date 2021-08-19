Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News St. Peter’s receives new defibrillators
It is thanks in equal parts to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) as well as generous community members in Melville and the surrounding area, that St. Peter’s Hospital is now home to two new LifePack 15 defibrillator units. The machines will replace older equipment and also provide the benefit of being able to stay connected […]
