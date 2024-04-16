UPDATE

On April 15, 2024 at approximately 9 p.m., Melville RCMP received a report of a missing 20-year-old male, Kody Bassingthwaite.

Kody was last seen in Melville on April 12, 2024. He indicated he was travelling to Regina, but has not returned. Investigators have determined may still be in Regina, but this can’t be confirmed.

Since receiving the report Kody is missing, Melville RCMP have been checking places he is known to visit and following up on information received. Investigators are now asking members of the public to report all information on his whereabouts.

Kody is described as approximately 6’1” tall and 140 lbs. He has dirty blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black track pants, a lime green toque and black sunglasses. A photo of him is attached.

If you’ve seen Kody or know where he is, contact your local police of jurisdiction. Dial 310-RCMP to reach your local RCMP detachment. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.