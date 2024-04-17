Date of Birth: March 14, 1954

Date of Death: April 10, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Hilary Mead.

Hilary passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, after a short but incredibly brave battle with cancer.

Hilary’s legacy continues to thrive through the cherished memories she leaves behind. She is survived by her devoted husband, Ed and their loving children: Abigail (Adam, Amelia) and Aaron. She also leaves behind her beloved mother, Gertie Russell; four sisters; a brother; along with numerous cherished relatives, brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Following their marriage, Hilary and Ed settled in Regina, where Hilary embraced various roles before becoming an office clerk at Sears, dedicating an impressive 30 years to her work. In 2012, Hilary and Ed returned to Grenfell to enjoy retirement together.

A passionate gardener and talented quilter, Hilary always kept busy. She was known for her generous spirit, dedicating her time to volunteering within her community and helping people work together.

Hilary’s absence leaves a void that can never be filled, but her kindness, resilience and unwavering love will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have known her.

A private family interment will take place. A public come and go tea and time of fellowship will be held in the Grenfell Legion Hall, Grenfell, SK on Friday, May 24, 2024 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a cause close to Hilary’s heart, The

Grenfell Friendship Club, Box 98, Grenfell, SK S0G 2B0 (can also send money by etransfers to: gfriendshipclub@gmail.com)

Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com