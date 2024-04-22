On April 20, 2024 at approximately 6:45 a.m., Broadview RCMP received a call to assist EMS at a residence on Ochapowace First Nation.

Officers attended the residence and located an injured male. The male, identified as 32-year-old Elias Still of Ochapowace First Nation, was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene. His family has been notified and victim services has been made available to them.

The death was considered suspicious and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes took carriage of the investigation.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, 32-year-old Dustyn Allary of Ochapowace First nation was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree murder, Section 235 (1), Criminal Code. Dustyn Allary was remanded to custody and appeared in Yorkton Provincial Court on April 22, 2024.