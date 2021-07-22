Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Teacher organizes OKC Buffalos football team
Kahkewistehaw, are you ready for some football? Coming up this fall, there will be a new team in the community. The team will be made up of kids from Ochapowace, Kahkewistehaw as well as Cowessess and be known as the OKC Buffalos. It will play its games out of the Chief Kahkewistahaw Community School.In the […]
