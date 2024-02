Former Melville Millionaires’ goaltender Blaine Lacher passed away Jan. 29, 2024.The 53-year-old played three years with the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) Melville Millionaires from 1988-1991.“Condolences to the family, friends […]

» To read the full story you will need to subscribe. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to renew or start your subscription.